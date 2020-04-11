Tesla Model 3 shines in March's stats, but the BMW X5 xDrive45e is the best-selling model so far this year.

Plug-in electric car sales in Belgium were high despite the coronavirus slowdown affectinge overall market in March significantly (down by 48% year-over-year).

EV Sales Blog reports 2,480 new registrations, which is 39% more than a year ago, at an outstanding market share of 8.6%.

The plug-in registration numbers for the first quarter are also very encouraging: 8,021 (up 91% year-over-year) and 6.3% market share.

See also

bmw group plugin car sales q1 2020 BMW Group Improved Plug-In EV Car Sales In Q1 2020 By 13.9%
march tesla produced 10000 model 3 china In March, Tesla Produced Over 10,000 Model 3 In China
tesla model3 top import car south korea Tesla Model 3 Becomes #1 Imported Car In South Korea
sweden plugin car sales record march 2020 Sweden Set New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record In March 2020

Plug-in electric car sales in Belgium - March 2020

March was the month ofthe Tesla Model 3 (576 new registrations) and Tesla brand (three models in the top four for the month).

However, the most popular plug-in model is the BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid, which showed signs of high demand already in late 2019 (November and December). The German PHEV with a decent 24.0 kWh battery and 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) of WLTP range noted 953 new registrations during the first quarter.

As we can see in the table below, other models in the top 10 are pretty close each other between 200 and 300 registrations in Q1:

external_image
Source: EV Sales Blog