Plug-in electric car sales in Belgium were high despite the coronavirus slowdown affectinge overall market in March significantly (down by 48% year-over-year).

EV Sales Blog reports 2,480 new registrations, which is 39% more than a year ago, at an outstanding market share of 8.6%.

The plug-in registration numbers for the first quarter are also very encouraging: 8,021 (up 91% year-over-year) and 6.3% market share.

Plug-in electric car sales in Belgium - March 2020

March was the month ofthe Tesla Model 3 (576 new registrations) and Tesla brand (three models in the top four for the month).

However, the most popular plug-in model is the BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid, which showed signs of high demand already in late 2019 (November and December). The German PHEV with a decent 24.0 kWh battery and 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) of WLTP range noted 953 new registrations during the first quarter.

As we can see in the table below, other models in the top 10 are pretty close each other between 200 and 300 registrations in Q1: