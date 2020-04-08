According to Bloomberg, who obtained an internal memo, Tesla will temporarily cut pay and send some of the employees on furlough as the production sites in the U.S. remain basically idle.

We already heard about the contractors, and starting from Monday the company will try to save some costs through the reduction of salaries by up to 30%.

“This is a shared sacrifice across the company that will allow us to progress during these challenging times,” Tesla said in the memo.

In the U.S. the pay cut will be:

30% for vice president or above

20% for directors

10% for everyone else

The pay cuts are expected to last until the end of Q2 2020, but it's not certain.

Those who can’t work from home will be furloughed, which means no pay at all, although they will at least keep healthcare benefits.

The good news is that the company plans to resume production in the U.S. on May 4 (gradually of course).

The measures outside the U.S. will be similar according to the article, although we also saw a report from Moneyball that in China, where the Tesla Gigafactory 3 remains fully operational, the measures will be different.