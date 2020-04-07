Public health officials around the globe have endorsed the fact that social distancing may be the very best way we can "flatten the curve" and reduce the number of lives lost to the coronavirus outbreak. However, there are still too many people not adhering to simple social distancing guidelines and shelter in place orders.

So it's good to see a few of the large auto manufacturers offer a gentle reminder that we're all in this together and that social distancing not only protects you, but it protects everyone else also.

Mercedes Social Distancing logo

To that end, a few of the worlds largest OEMs have redesigned their logos to help promote social distancing. As far as we know, Volkswagen and Audi were the first to so. They were followed by Mercedes, and most recently, Hyundai.

Of course, making ventilators, donating masks and PPE to healthcare professionals might make more of a positive impact on the crisis, but we don't know exactly what these companies are doing behind the scenes so we aren't going to minimalize their efforts.

However, once this is over, we will all have the opportunity to look at who did what to help, and who perhaps just had a graphic designed spend a couple minutes on a new logo to share on social media. Hopefully, all the major OEMs are being responsible members of society and doing all they can to help the world get through this crisis.

I wish I had good photoshopping skills because I'd like to offer suggestions for some of the logos of other brands. Anyone in the InsideEVs community what to give that a try? Stay safe, everyone.