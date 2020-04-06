The Model Y is already attracting the attention of tuners.
Tesla tuner TSportline has revealed one of the first fully customized Tesla Model Ys. It features all sorts of modifications and certainly stands out among other Model Ys.
TSportline has been tuning Teslas for ages and most of its builds are of the subtle, yet striking variety. This Model Y fits into that mold with changes that, while dramatic, aren't too over the top.
The changes to this Model Y are listed below, but perhaps the most noticeable change is the wheels. This Model Y features 20" TSS Flow Forged Wheels in matte black on factory Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 255/40-20" tires. The wheels look killer:
You can see more images of this Model Y in the video above and at TSportline's website here.
Video description via TSportline on YouTube:
We took in one of the first Model Y Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Long Range and customized it with an array of T Sportline essentials.
Base Car
● Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor
Wheels
● 20" TSS Flow Forged Wheels in Matte Black on factory Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 255/40-20" tires
Exterior
● Ceramic Pro 9H paint protection coating
● 3M Crystalline Window Tint -70% Windshield -70% Roof & Hatch -40% Front Doors
● Painted Hood & Trunk Emblems in Matte Black
● Custom Painted Brake Calipers in Tesla Red Interior
● Matte Carbon Fiber Dash Trim Cover
