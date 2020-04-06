Tesla tuner TSportline has revealed one of the first fully customized Tesla Model Ys. It features all sorts of modifications and certainly stands out among other Model Ys.

TSportline has been tuning Teslas for ages and most of its builds are of the subtle, yet striking variety. This Model Y fits into that mold with changes that, while dramatic, aren't too over the top.

The changes to this Model Y are listed below, but perhaps the most noticeable change is the wheels. This Model Y features 20" TSS Flow Forged Wheels in matte black on factory Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 255/40-20" tires. The wheels look killer:

You can see more images of this Model Y in the video above and at TSportline's website here.

Video description via TSportline on YouTube: