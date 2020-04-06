Cars are getting more and more advanced. For example, new driver assistance systems are able to accelerate, brake, and steer. This technology is in place to keep drivers safe. Tesla Autopilot is a perfect example of such semi-autonomous tech, though many of today's cars offer similar features.

While Autopilot was designed to make driving easier and save lives, some people are still scared of using such features. Since most of us are forced to stay at home during this global pandemic, the roads are practically empty in many areas. This is the perfect time to take your car out and get acquainted with its advanced driver assistance features.

YouTuber Jack Massey Welsh lives in the UK, which is currently on lockdown. He explains that he's not really allowed to venture out unless he can prove he's making an 'essential' trip. So, he heads out in his Tesla Model 3 to pick up some groceries. Since the roads are empty, Welsh attempts to complete the entire trip on Autopilot.

Check out the video to see how the Tesla fares. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

