As we know, Karma Automotive intends to expand to all-electric models and the latest Karma SC2 Concept, from the 2019 Los Angeles Auto, is one of the candidates for market launch.

In one of the recent videos, the Southern California-based company highlights the technical side of this extraordinary sports car, which - at least on paper - does 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.9 seconds.

One of the things that distinguish SC2 from other BEVs is the I-shaped battery pack, which allows keeping the seats as low as possible. Despite the pack not being as large as it could be in a more typical sandwich floor version, it's 120 kWh unit - good enough for 350 miles (563 km).

Another thing is quad-motor design - we have seen a similar layout already in some high-end models - for maximum performance, as it provides not only all-wheel drive or torque vectoring between axles, but a full-blown torque vectoring for each wheel individually.

Besides the core powertrain and battery tech, Karma highlights also safety and autonomous driving tech, as well as interior features. If you wonder how a small company was able to develop so many systems, we would like to just remind you that Karma is a subsidiary of Chinese automotive supplier - Wanxiang Group.

Karma SC2 Concept specs: