Let's take a look at the Tesla Gigafactory 4 progress in Germany.
According to the latest video reports from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany, the ground leveling is coming to an end.
Most of the area is already prepared and this stage of work should be completed later this week.
As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads across Germany, the question is whether Tesla will be able to start construction works smoothly?
More videos:
If you wonder about the strange, small fenced islands or the tree left untouched - it seems those are actions to keep some animals safe until they are displaced at a later time.
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (source: Moeppi 007)
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)