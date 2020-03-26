Elon Musk expects the Tesla Model Y to outsell the Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, so it will become a really common sight out on the road. That’s why you may want to customize your to stand out from the crowd.

T Sportline, a dedicated Tesla tuner, has some suggestions regarding what you could do. They currently don’t have any special kits or parts to dress the Model Y up, but until those become available, there are still areas that can be visually changed with relative ease.

Firstly, it is suggested that the standard wheels can be swapped out for a more racy looking set - T Sportline has several sets available that would suit the Model Y. Another mod to compliment the new rims would be to have the brake calipers painted a striking color, especially if your Model Y came from the factory with plain silver calipers.

One popular Model X mod could also transform the look of your Y. Both Tesla SUVs have unpainted plastic cladding around the lower part of the car and around the wheel arches. This is a common design trick that automakers pull to make their high riding models look more rugged, but if you paint these parts, that will make the car look more luxurious and less off-road focused.

And since the Model Y doesn’t get any bright chrome trim anywhere on the outside, another cool mod would be to have the front and rear Tesla badges sprayed or wrapped to match the darker trim. Should you want to further enhance the dark exterior theme, you can also have the glass tinted more than it is from the factory to add that little bit of menace to the vehicle’s look.