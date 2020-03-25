If you're a Tesla owner – or any EV owners – and you're headed to a remote area, it's important to plan ahead when it comes to charging. This is especially true if you're going to be staying at the location for a number of days.

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Jeremy Judkins had some range anxiety as he planned a recent trip, because he learned that there were no Tesla chargers in the city he was staying in. He considered not staying in the remote area and choosing a hotel instead, but we shouldn't have to make such sacrifices. He also almost bought a $450 CHAdeMO adapter from Tesla, but he decided to see if he could make the trip work without it.

Judkins shares how he was able to charge his Tesla and reduce his range anxiety despite the situation. The lack of charging infrastructure is still an issue for many people. We have no idea how COVID-19 will impact the situation going forward, so it's important to have a plan.

Judkins says if you plan to buy adaptors and long extension cords, that's fine and probably wise. However, you need to make sure you're buying the right ones and you need to do your homework on the extension cord. Check out the video for more details. Then, leave us your advice in the comments below.

Video Description via Jeremy Judkins on YouTube: