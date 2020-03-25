The coronavirus outbreak will not allow Austria to sustain such a result this month we guess.
During the first two months of this year, Austria was enjoying an outstanding take-off of plug-in electric car sales. Now the country is struggling with COVID-19.
The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 1,410 in February and 2,662 YTD (up 67% year-over-year), which was enough to put the reach to a record market share of 6.7%! That's like 1 in 15 new cars.
The bad news is that coronavirus outbreak will not allow EVs to grow so quickly - actually there might be no growth at all in March and a couple following months.
The majority (about 70%) of sales are all-electric cars (4.6% market share), but BEV growth of 38% year-over-year is slow compared to what is happening with plug-in hybrids - up 192% year-over-year.
Plug-in electric car sales - in February 2020
The top-selling model in Austria is Renault ZOE - the new-generation of ZOE is doing great also in other European countries, followed by the Tesla Model 3.
In normal circumstances, we would expect a high number of Model 3 deliveries in March (third month of a quarter), but nothing is for sure today.