During the first two months of this year, Austria was enjoying an outstanding take-off of plug-in electric car sales. Now the country is struggling with COVID-19.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 1,410 in February and 2,662 YTD (up 67% year-over-year), which was enough to put the reach to a record market share of 6.7%! That's like 1 in 15 new cars.

The bad news is that coronavirus outbreak will not allow EVs to grow so quickly - actually there might be no growth at all in March and a couple following months.

The majority (about 70%) of sales are all-electric cars (4.6% market share), but BEV growth of 38% year-over-year is slow compared to what is happening with plug-in hybrids - up 192% year-over-year.

Plug-in electric car sales - in February 2020

The top-selling model in Austria is Renault ZOE - the new-generation of ZOE is doing great also in other European countries, followed by the Tesla Model 3.

In normal circumstances, we would expect a high number of Model 3 deliveries in March (third month of a quarter), but nothing is for sure today.