A Tesla Model Y Performance pulls up next to a Model 3 at a stoplight. It's race time, right? The windows roll down, the exhaust rumbles. It's go time. Or is it?

As you may have already guessed from our reference to the exhaust rumble, this is meant to be humorous. There's no street-racing action here. But rather, it's just for laughs. Some dumb comedy to lighten your day, perhaps.

Before viewing the clip, we fully expected to see perhaps the first-ever race between a Tesla Model Y Performance and a Model 3. Admittedly, we were a bit disappointed, but then laughter ensued and, quite frankly, we all need a bit more of that right now.

Go ahead...listen to those Teslas rumble.

Video description via minMAXLife on YouTube: