According to a post on Mach-E Forum.com, Ford will open up the order banks for the Mustang Mach-E on May 11, 2020. The forum made us aware that the information came from a fleet manager.

Shortly after the information was revealed, an administrator added a link to another forum post sharing an official dealer bulletin. The bulletin explains how customer reservations will be converted to an official submitted order with a deposit.

We've included the screenshots of the dealer bulletin below:

It's important to note that there's always the possibility that this dealer bulletin isn't the real deal, though it appears to be. In addition, there's the potential for changes in the future. This may be especially true due to the global pandemic we're currently facing.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be offered with two different battery options: a standard range and long-range. It will come in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. According to Ford, the longest range Mach-E will have a EPA-rated range of at least 300 miles.

Ford plans to begin Mustang Mach-E mass production in the fall of 2020. It will deliver First Edition models in late 2020 and early 2021.