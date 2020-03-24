We really don’t know why Fiat went to all the trouble to cover this 500e prototype in thick camo that hides its body. We already know exactly what it looks like, the only difference with this covered prototype being the fact that it is a hardtop.

Fiat decided to first reveal the 500e cabriolet model, which is really identical to the fixed top model, bar the retractable soft top. What makes this hardtop model interesting is that it will undercut the convertible on pricing - it is available now from €37,500, albeit in decked out special launch edition guise.

Cheaper variants will definitely be offered at a later date, but you’d still expect to pay some €33,000 - €34,000 for a decently specced example. The hardtop model will probably drop that by another €2,000, making the car more accessible, especially for those who aren’t interested in putting the top down and enjoying the sun.

Gallery: Fiat 500e Hatchback

8 Photos

Range and performance differences between the cabrio and the hardtop will probably be minimal. We expect the latter to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9 seconds and offer a WLTP range of 320 km (199 miles) on a single charge, courtesy of its 42 kWh battery pack that can be charged from flat to 80 percent in 35 minutes via an 85 kW charger.