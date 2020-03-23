With coronavirus, social distancing is now an important topic. As it turns out, electric cars such as the Tesla Model 3 can help you stay away from other people. While this particular video focuses on the Model 3, all of the electric cars offer similar people-avoiding benefits.

The Model 3 is in the spotlight here because that's the electric car that Jeremy Judkins (the video uploader and presenter) owns. However, this take is not limited to the Model 3, or to Teslas, but rather it applies to any electric car, plus solar, plus battery energy storage systems.

The idea here is quite simple in that the electric car can be easily charged from home, thus distancing yourself from a gas pump, which is known to be one of the most contaminated surfaces out in public.

That takes care of the fueling part and then if we add in solar and a battery energy storage system, you can essentially go off the grid if need be. There's no reliance on the electrical grid for energy and no dependence on those who keep the electricity flowing.

But the main benefit is, of course, avoiding the gas pump and the possible social ties that come with it. If you must use a gas pump, then remember to take proper precautions such as wearing gloves and sanitizing surfaces before and after use. Those pumps are dirty, so be sure to protect yourself.

Video description via Jeremy Judkins on YouTube: