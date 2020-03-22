Tesla Model Y deliveries had just begin to happen when the COVID-19 outbreak began to put the country on near-lockdown status and shut down much of Tesla's operations. It's unclear how much this is going to slow down Model Y deliveries, but needless to say, many customers are going to have to wait a little longer to get their car delivered.

However, there are a few lucky people that have taken delivery, and others that have seen, driven and spoken to one of them in order to get answers about the vehicle that so many people have been asking.

Jon Rettinger of the YouTube channel Technically Speaking searched the online forums, Reddit, and other discussion groups and compiled a list of the most frequently asked Tesla Model Y questions. He then checked out a Model Y in person and got the answers to all of the questions people have been asking and explained them all in the video above.

So check out the video and let us know if Jon missed anything in the comments section below.