We love acceleration videos just like everyone else. However, when we came across this video of a Porsche Taycan doing a zero to 180 km (112mph) run, we were a little hesitant to post it. After some internal deliberation, we decided to let the InsideEVs community see it, with the qualification that we remind everyone that this is exactly what NOT to do if you get the opportunity to drive a Porsche Taycan or any car for that matter.

You'll see in the video, which we believe was recorded somewhere in Italy, the driver takes the Taycan from a standstill to 112 mph in just under 9 seconds. However, he does so on a small two-lane road passing blind driveways along the way where a car could pop out of at any moment.

To make matters worse, it appears that he's recording the video himself, using one hand to pilot the vehicle and the other to take a shaky video. Note the speed limit indicator is displaying 50 km, (31 mph) so the driver nearly quadruples the posted speed limit.

We're all for having a little fun in your cars, and even pushing the limit every now and then, but this kind of behavior is way past what's acceptable and endangers the lives of others.

As for the acceleration, it's pretty much what we'd expect. Car and Driver recently recorded the Taycan Turbo S doing the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 130 mph. That made it the third-quickest car they have ever tested, trailing only the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

We've had our time behind the wheel of a Taycan on two occasions already, and both time we were thoroughly impressed. Just remember to be safe when you're driving on public roads, for you as well as for the others you share the road with.