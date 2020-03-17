The U.S. light-duty vehicle production is dominated by the Eastern states, but thanks to Tesla, California is also engaged in car production (volume, series production) as the only Western state.

The U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy reports, using Ward’s Automotive data for the year 2018, that in total about 11 million cars were produced in the U.S. across 14 different states.

Tesla's result of 254,530 translated to a 2.3% share out of total production.

We assume that in 2019 the share improved to over 3% and hopefully in 2020 will move above 4%.

Michigan turns out to be responsible for almost one-fifth of the overall results - so let's hope that with the new wave of BEVs, the volume will be gradually electrified.