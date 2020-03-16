This TeslaCam video captures a Nissan Rogue driver attempting an illegal pass of a Tesla. The driver of the Nissan can't make the pass due to oncoming traffic. Not deterred, another risky pass is attempted. Finally, the pass is made and that's when the Rogue driver flicks the middle finger up at the person in the Tesla.

Just a bit later, the Nissan Rogue gets pulled over by the police. But what we really want to know is what was said in the very brief conversation between the police officer who rolled his window down to engage with the driver of the Tesla. Any ideas?

Gallery: Angry Nissan Rogue Driver Pulled Over By Police

8 Photos

In the end, the driver of the Nissan Rogue got what he deserved. The pass attempts were both illegal and risky and there was nothing within the video to indicate that the driver of the Tesla was at fault in any way.

We see careless driving like this all too often now that TeslaCam is around. It's dangerous and puts the lives of others on the road at risk. Let's hope this driver learned a lesson after being pulled over by the police.

Video description via TeslaCam on YouTube: