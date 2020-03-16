The area should be ready for construction by the end of this month.

Preparations of the site for the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany progress quickly and a major part of the plot already turned from a tree farm to a clear area.

The work started in mid-February, so we are now about a month after that, including a few days of delay due to environmental complaints.

According to the latest news, the work will continue, despite some concerns about coronavirus.

Here are also images from Tesla Kid Grünheide (March 14, 2020):

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:

  • located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
  • to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
  • will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
  • expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
  • expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
  • expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)