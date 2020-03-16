Preparations of the site for the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany progress quickly and a major part of the plot already turned from a tree farm to a clear area.

The work started in mid-February, so we are now about a month after that, including a few days of delay due to environmental complaints.

According to the latest news, the work will continue, despite some concerns about coronavirus.

Here are also images from Tesla Kid Grünheide (March 14, 2020):

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: Tesla Kid Grünheide)

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: