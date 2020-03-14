Hyundai managed to improve plug-in car sales in February despite challenges in the automotive market.
Hyundai noted a very challenging month in February, as its overall global car sales went down by 21.5% year-over-year to less than 90,000. On the other hand, plug-ins were selling better than a year ago.
The South Korean manufacturer reports 4,036 plug-in car sales (up 22.2% year-over-year), which is also 4.5% of the total volume.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – February 2020
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 3,439 (up 22.8%)
- PHEVs: 597 (up 18.9%)
- Total plug-ins: 4,036 (up 22.2%)
- FCVs: 533 (up 394%)
Model results:
Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March on is produced also in Europe.
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 2,279 (213 in South Korea)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,160
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 597
- Total: 4,036
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 533 sales, including 443 in South Korea.