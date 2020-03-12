Fast Company, a company that publishes a print American business magazine with a focus on technology, business, and design seeks out top performers in each segment every year. It chose Tesla as its top dog for 2020 when it comes to transportation innovation. There's no doubt the Model 3 and its insurmountable sales made a major impact related to this decision.

Fast Company writes:

"Over the past decade, numerous solutions have been proposed to fix transportation’s environmental toll: electrification, public transportation, and alternative vehicles have all been proposed as solutions. This year’s list highlights promising ideas from major players such as Tesla and Virgin, as well as lesser-known players, including ChargePoint and Cake."

Fast Company chooses Tesla for a number of reasons. First of all, it cites the company's increasing delivery efforts as of late. It says this shows that Tesla is proving its mass-market status. The publication explains:

"For proving it’s a mass-market automaker by delivering more than 350,000 cars in 2019 Tesla proved it can compete with Big Auto when it delivered 367,500 vehicles to customers last year—more than double the number of cars it sold in the previous two years. It also opened a new factory in China, and began delivering cars to the world’s largest EV market."

Interestingly, some of the other top performers based on Fast Company's research are Brightline/Virgin Trains, Swiftly, Aptiv (via its partnership with Lyft), and Chargepoint. The latter two are additional good news for the EV segment and/or autonomous cars as a whole.

