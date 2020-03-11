In EV world, Renault is known mostly for its city electric cars, but one of the next steps might be the introduction of a performance model/version.

Gilles Normand, SVP, Electric Vehicles & Mobility Services, revealed to Autocar that new focus groups will try to determine consumers' appetite and requirements.

"Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming so mainstream that consumers now expect makers to “tick all the boxes”, such as offering hot variants, according to Renault EV boss Gilles Normand."

We already heard about a sporty EV (based on the experience from the Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept) possibly coming within three years.

Normand mentioned several issues - like less range for a sporty EV than the standard version. The question is, how much "less" is acceptable?

The other question is the sound - Normand suggested that there should be some enjoyable artificial sound.

“Historically, performance cars have less range than a normal car, so people will be ready for less driving range, but how much less is a discussion we’re in now. “People are also a little worried that there is no noise. If we go for a performance car with EVs, we came to the conclusion that we have to generate a nice noise artificially."

The Renault ZOE R135 is equipped with a 100 kW/245 Nm electric motor (peak output) and accelerates 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds. The new sporty version (or a new EV) probably will get way more power.