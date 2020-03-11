The year 2019 was quite good in terms of plug-in electric car sales in the U.S., although about 10% below the record year 2018, which brought unprecedented growth of 85% over 2017.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, plug-in car sales amounted to about 326,000, which is almost 2% of the total volume (17 million).

Data comes from Argonne National Laboratory, which uses various sources, including InsideEVs.

Similar to our reports (see links below), the new report shows that all-electric cars were selling slightly better than in 2018, but the plug-in hybrids completely dropped the ball.

We keep our fingers crossed to see growth in 2020 for both BEVs and PHEVs. 350,000-400,000 plug-ins in 2020 would be quite a nice sight.

We are cautiously optimistic, as there are new models (especially the Tesla Model Y). Moreover, the market strengthened - the majority of plug-ins are purchased without the federal tax credit (of up to $7,500) and there is no collapse (seen in China during the second-half of 2019).