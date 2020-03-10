Since the plug-in electric car sales in Europe this year is higher than in China, also the battery deployment for passenger xEVs (BEV, PHEV, HEV) is higher.

The latest report from Adamas Intelligence reveals the numbers for January 2020:

Europe: 2.6 GWh (compared to record 3.8 GWh in December 2019, when Tesla Model 3 deliveries went through the roof).

(compared to record 3.8 GWh in December 2019, when Tesla Model 3 deliveries went through the roof). China: 2.0 GWh (down 50% year-over-year from 4.0 GWh, and 6.0 GWh in December 2019).

It's actually the first time since January 2017 when Europe managed to see higher battery deployment than China.

A phenomenon like this might be temporary and last several months, as China struggles with the coronavirus.

Adamas Intelligence: Capacity Deployed by Country in January 2020 (Europe and Asia-Pacific)

