Porsche Taycan is the first all-electric Porsche, which entered series production on September 9, 2019 at a new production facility within the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen site in Germany.

Here we can take a look at an interesting video from the production line, showing how advanced actually the production process is. Partially automated, partially relying on human hands, but always with high quality and attention to detail.

One of the most significant steps is the marriage... between the chassis (including battery pack and dual motor AWD system) and the rest of the car:

It's not known how many Porsche Taycans will be produced this year - but anything between the original 20,000 and rumored 40,000 is possible.

Check also full Episode 14 of 9:11 Magazine, featuring Porsche Taycan: