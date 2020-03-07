The Tesla Model 3 Performance is quite fast, especially when considering it's a variant of Tesla's entry-level five-seat sedan. We've seen it take on high-performance cars like the Corvette Z06 and Camaro in the past. However, this test is more about the impact of aftermarket parts on the speed of the Model 3.

YouTube channel Tesla TTR (Tips, Tricks, $ Reviews) compares the Model 3 Performance's drag times in this recent run against a previous run. The prior run was performed under comparable conditions, but the car was without the front lip spoiler and side skirts.

Check out the video to learn about the results. Then, let us know your experiences with aftermarket products.