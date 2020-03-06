As long as you have faith in Tesla CEO Elon Musk, it was made clear early on the Tesla Cybertruck reservations were huge, and that may still be the case, albeit potentially growing exponentially.

In fact, Musk's last share indicated some 250k reservations, and that was back in November. Some forums that are tracking reservations assert that now this number could have easily risen to over 500k pre-orders.

With the above said, a new Tesla Cybretruck forum is looking deep into reservations of the all-electric pickup truck. Based on the info they have gleaned, we get a deeper look at what U.S. states are most enamored with the upcoming beast.

According to CybertruckTalk.com

"Data crowdsourced by more than 1400 members of the Tesla enthusiast community, and shared with CybertruckTalk.com, reveals the top states for CyberTruck reservations. Although Tesla has not published figures regarding the distribution of CyberTruck orders by region, this is a look at where the CyberTruck is most popular! It’s not surprising to see that California is the most popular state, but some of the others on the list might surprise you! Top 10 States for Cybertruck Pre-Orders 1. California (12.9%)

2. Texas (6.3%)

3. Florida (5.43%)

4. Washington (4.13%)

5. Arizona (3.84%)

6. Colorado (3.26%)

7. New York (2.68%)

8. North Carolina (2.32%)

9. Georgia (2.17%)

10. Virginia (2.03%) How similar do you think these figures will be to the official figures that have not been released yet? Contribute to the worldwide Cybertruck reservation tracker here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1--6OR9ECwSwZdkOtWkuslJVCyAAfQv1eJal1fdngfsk"

As always, we ask you for your take. Is this actually realistic in the grand scheme of things? We have no way of knowing for sure, but it's compelling, nonetheless.