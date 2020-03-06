According to the latest news from China, Tesla has received government approval to sell the Long Range version of the Model 3 produced at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

The info comes from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology via Automotive News, which adds that the LR Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 will get 372 miles (599 km).

We heard about the upcoming production start of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 in mid-February (the All-Wheel Drive versions are expected to still be imported from the U.S.), but it's not clear when it might actually happen. Knowing Tesla, it could be imminent or at least in terms of weeks.

Currently Tesla offers online:

Standard Range Plus RWD (China): 299,050* yuan ($43,140)

445 km of range, top speed of 225 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

445 km of range, top speed of 225 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds Long Range AWD (U.S.): 439,900 yuan ($63,459)

590 km of range, top speed of 233 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds

590 km of range, top speed of 233 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds Performance (Long Range AWD) (U.S.): 509,900 yuan ($73,557)

595 km of range, top speed of 261 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds

* after including a subsidy of 24,750 yuan