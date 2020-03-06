As we recently shared, Tesla is launching a newly updated Track Mode V2 for the Model 3 Performance. While it wasn't 100-percent clear upfront, the new features are already coming in the form of an over-the-air software update.

Keep in mind, if you want the accompanying 'Track Pack', you'll have to pay $5,500 and wait until April or so to get the hardware. Then, you have to hit up a Tesla Service center to have it all installed.

It's important to make it clear that, according to Tesla, the package is only compatible on the Model 3 Performance Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive with the Performance Upgrade.

Below are Tesla's full release notes related to the Track Model V2 software update:

Track Mode has been improved to make it easier to monitor the status of your car, create custom track mode settings profiles and record your track day data. Monitor the status of your car motors, battery, brakes and tires, allowing you to adjust your driving in real time. G-meter, a real-time accelerometer, can now be viewed in the Cards area of the touchscreen. The map now displays a Lap Timer. Follow the onscreen instructions to place a start/finish pin on the map. At the completion of each lap, the Lap Timer displays the duration of the lap. It also displays the times associated with the previous and best laps in the driving session. Track Mode allows you to save up to 20 Track Mode profiles to suit your preferences or driving scenario, or customize for a specific track. A new settings profile can be created by tapping Track Mode Settings and; Add New Settings, entering a name for the settings profile, then adjusting settings including Handling Balance, Stability Assist, Regenerative Braking, Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information regarding each setting. You can now save a video and data of the Track Mode driving session to a plugged in USB flash drive which must contain a folder named “TeslaTrackMode” (without the quotation marks). When “Save Dashcam for Laps” is enabled, Track Mode stores a video of each lap in a driving session when using the Lap Timer. Track Mode also stores the car status and telemetry data including details about the vehicle’s position, speed, acceleration, and use of accelerator which is stored as a .CSV file on the USB flash drive.

If you'd rather listen to a podcast about the update, we've included the recent EV News Daily podcast below. In addition, there's another video below showing off Track Mode V2's top ten features.

Video Description via Tesla Raj on YouTube: