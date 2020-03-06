Two of our friends, who both happen to be Tesla owners and YouTube influencers, decided to collaborate on a short, informative, and silly Tesla Model 3 versus Model S comparison. If you're in the market for one of these cars, this video may help you decide which is best for you. Regardless, hopefully Tesla Raj and Eli Burton will start your day with a chuckle.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model S have a lot in common. In fact, when the Model 3 first came to market, many people referred to it as a smaller Model S. However, aside from the large price disparity, these Tesla sedans are different in a number of ways.

As you can see from the video above, Raj and Eli pretend to be two Tesla owners that have never met before. They stumble upon one another in a grocery store parking lot and begin touting and comparing their cars' features.

In the end, it's clear that each car has its advantages and disadvantages. However, both are solid choices. Check out the video and leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Tesla Raj on YouTube: