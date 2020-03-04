The 2020 Car of the Year (COTY) awards ceremony was supposed to take place in front of press members attending the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It still took place as planned, only there were no spectators to see it in person - it was streamed live instead on YouTube, though, and you can check out the awards ceremony here.

Last year’s edition of the competition was won by the Jaguar i-Pace, the British manufacturer’s first EV, but none of the other nominees were electric. This year, however, COTY was won by a vehicle that’s available both with internal combustion engines and an all-electric powertrain, and the second and third positions on the podium were occupied by two purpose-built EVs.

According to the official COTY website, the Peugeot 208 (also available as the fully-electric e-208)

“Collected 281 points and 17 individual top votes. With 242 points and the same number of best votes, the electric car Tesla Model 3 was second, while the last place in the podium was also for an EV, the Porsche Taycan, with 222 points. The rest of the finalists for the award were the Renault Clio (211 points), Ford Puma (209), Toyota Corolla (152) and BMW 1-series (133).”

So after the petit Peugeot, next came the Tesla Model 3, then followed by the Porsche Taycan. This is the first time that all the top three picks are electric, and it’s definitely a sign of things to come for future editions of COTY, as well as the shift in how Europeans are thinking about cars.

The full list of finalists also included the Renault Clio (for the first time available as a hybrid), the Toyota Corolla, the Ford Puma and the BMW 1 Series (which will be available as a plug-in hybrid mega hatch).

Source: caroftheyear.org