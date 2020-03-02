The DAF CF Hybrid innovation trucks are equipped with the extremely efficient 10.8 litre PACCAR MX-11 diesel engine (330 kW/450 hp), a ZF electric motor

(75 kW/100 hp, peak power: 130 kW/175 hp) and a special ZF TraXon gearbox for hybrid powertrains.

Recharging while driving or at charging station

The electric motor gets its energy from a 85 kWh battery pack, which recharges when the diesel engine is being used. During diesel operation the electric motor functions as a generator and delivers energy to the battery pack. In the future it will also be possible to charge the battery at a (fast) charging station.

When the battery is fully charged, the DAF CF Hybrid –– has an electric range of 30 to 50 kilometres, depending on the total weight of the truck-trailer combination, which is more than enough to drive into and out of urban areas without producing any tailpipe emissions.

Smart energy management

Outside of town the CF Hybrid is powered by the clean and efficient PACCAR MX-11 diesel engine, which offers a long range. In addition, the hybrid technology delivers extra savings on fuel consumption thanks to smart energy management. The energy that is generated by the engine brake as well as Down Hill Speed Control is used by the electric motor to support the diesel engine. This is beneficial both in terms of fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.