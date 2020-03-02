The DAF CF Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid truck with all-electric range of 30-50 km (19-31 miles).
DAF Trucks has started field testing of its new plug-in hybrid truck model - CF Hybrid, which was shown in 2018.
The first two prototypes entered regular service in the Dutch transport operator Peter Appel fleet, supplying supermarkets in the heart of the Netherlands.
With an 85 kWh battery and an all-electric range of 30-50 km (19-31 miles) depending on payload, the truck is expected to drive as a zero-emission vehicle in the city, and as a diesel hybrid outside urban areas.
The recharging can be done while driving, using the diesel engine or at a charging point to fully utilize the EV potential - at least that is the plan for the production model.
"The electric motor gets its energy from a 85 kWh battery pack, which recharges when the diesel engine is being used. During diesel operation the electric motor functions as a generator and delivers energy to the battery pack. In the future it will also be possible to charge the battery at a (fast) charging station."
DAF CF Hybrid specs:
- 30-50 km (19-31 miles) of all-electric range
- 85 kWh battery
- ZF electric motor 75 kW/100 hp continuous and 130 kW (177 hp) peak plus a 10.8 litre PACCAR MX-11 diesel engine (330 kW/450 hp) and a special ZF TraXon gearbox
- full charge in 1.5 hour or 80% in 20 minutes
- gross weight of 40,000 kg
DAF starts field test with CF Hybrid
Zero emissions in the city and long range outside urban areas
DAF Trucks has started field testing the CF Hybrid with the aim of gaining experience in daily use. The Dutch transport operator Peter Appel is now using two of these innovative trucks to supply supermarkets in the heart of the Netherlands. The DAF CF Hybrid is 100% electric in urban areas and uses clean diesel technology out of town. The innovation truck combines best of the both worlds by driving with ‘zero emissions’ in town, thereby ensuring both long range and flexibility outside urban areas.
The DAF CF Hybrid innovation trucks are equipped with the extremely efficient 10.8 litre PACCAR MX-11 diesel engine (330 kW/450 hp), a ZF electric motor
(75 kW/100 hp, peak power: 130 kW/175 hp) and a special ZF TraXon gearbox for hybrid powertrains.
Recharging while driving or at charging station
The electric motor gets its energy from a 85 kWh battery pack, which recharges when the diesel engine is being used. During diesel operation the electric motor functions as a generator and delivers energy to the battery pack. In the future it will also be possible to charge the battery at a (fast) charging station.
When the battery is fully charged, the DAF CF Hybrid –– has an electric range of 30 to 50 kilometres, depending on the total weight of the truck-trailer combination, which is more than enough to drive into and out of urban areas without producing any tailpipe emissions.
Smart energy management
Outside of town the CF Hybrid is powered by the clean and efficient PACCAR MX-11 diesel engine, which offers a long range. In addition, the hybrid technology delivers extra savings on fuel consumption thanks to smart energy management. The energy that is generated by the engine brake as well as Down Hill Speed Control is used by the electric motor to support the diesel engine. This is beneficial both in terms of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Suitable for longer journeys
“Together with our client, Albert Heijn, we are always looking for ways to reduce our CO2 footprint,” says Marcel Pater, fleet manager at Peter Appel Transport, which boasts a total of 680 trucks. “While the electric trucks are ideal for urban distribution, the hybrid technology is preferable for longer routes. In town the DAF CF Hybrid operates fully electric, and the truck’s diesel engine means it can travel to and from the different distribution centres within the Netherlands and abroad without any problems.”
Daily use by clients
“With a cleaner future in mind, for DAF there is no one single technological solution for the broad spectrum of transport requirements,” according to Ron Borsboom, executive director of Product Development. “That’s why we are testing different technologies. Fully electric is a good alternative for urban distribution, clean diesel technology an excellent option for longer distances – partly due to new types of fuel – and for the long term we are having a closer look at hydrogen as well. With the field test of the CF Hybrid, we want to assess not only its electric/diesel technology performance but also how suitable it is in terms of daily use by our clients.”