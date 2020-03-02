Tesla has completed the felling of the tree farm for the first phase of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany.

The timing was key, as Tesla was racing with time to finish the work before the birds' mating season or the project would be stuck for several months. Now the only thing that left is to take the wood and to remove roots from the ground.

For now, Tesla prepared only part of the plot - for the first phase (for the first out of probably four main buildings) of the Gigafactory 4. See image below at 4:02:

Tesla had promised to plant three times more trees than were cut, which combined with the production of zero-emission cars, sounds like a brilliant environmental balance.

