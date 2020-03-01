Spanish bus manufacturer Irizar received an order for nine articulated 18-metre, all-electric Irizar ie (and chargers), from In-de-City-Bus GmbH (ICB) Frankfurt, Germany, which is quite a success taking into consideration the growing competition.

"With this news, Irizar further grows its presence in Germany and, after completing an order for ten 12-metre zero-emission buses in Dusseldorf, it continues to provide its electromobility services in Frankfurt. It is worth remembering that it offers its sales and after-sales services for electric buses and charging infrastructures in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets through Ferrostaal Equipment Solutions."

The buses will be equipped with three doors, 46 seats and two spaces for wheelchairs or pushchairs.

The 560 kWh battery pack should last for about 220-250 km (137-155 miles) on a single charge - hopefully enough to cover a full shift. Then, the buses will recharge overnight, using interoperable CCS Combo 2 DC chargers.

"We manufactures our own batteries and even provides them with a second life, allowing them to be reused once they have come to the end of their useful life cycle in buses, turning them into an energy storage device in electric vehicle recharging infrastructures in different service stations."

First deliveries are expected by the end of 2020.