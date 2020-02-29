The electric motor peak power in new passenger xEV cars (BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs) is increasing as new models are equipped with more powerful motors or more than one motor.

According to Adamas Intelligence, in December 2019, the global average of total output in new xEVs was 158.4 kW - 14% more than a year earlier (138.8 kW).

"This increase was driven in large part by strong sales of high-powered BEV models, such as the Tesla Model 3, GAC Aion S, Audi e-Tron Quattro and Nio ES6."

Interesting is data about the sales-weighted average power output by traction motor type as of December 2019:

induction motor: 193.0 kW

permanent magnet synchronous motor (and other permanent magnet types we guess): 101.1 kW

externally excited synchronous motor: 73.7 kW

Adamas Intelligence further explains that in case of permanent magnet synchronous motor "...in general, motor power is a function of the mass (and grade) of neodymium-iron-boron (“NdFeB”) magnet used". It gives us glimpses of the upcoming demand for NdFeB.