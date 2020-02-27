What? It's not a drag race this time?
The Tesla Model X is no track car, but neither is the Audi e-tron. Both are comfortable, family-hauling, all-electric SUVs. So, seeing how each performs on a twisty track with a professional driver is interesting.
The Tesla Model X is lighter and more powerful than the e-tron, but it's also bulkier and taller. In addition, its "softly sprung" suspension is built more for comfort than agility. While the e-tron delivers a smooth ride as well, Audi's engineering arguably favors agility as much as, if not more than, ride comfort
In this "all-electric dog fight," each crossover gets two timed laps around the track. Both the Tesla and the Audi are driven by the same professional driver. The vehicles both fare quite well considering their design and purpose. However, one is clearly the overall performance leader, at least as far as this type of testing is concerned.
Tesla Model X VS Audi e-tron SUV - the all electric dog fight! | Fifth Gear
