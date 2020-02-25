Get ready for the Tesla Cybertruck remote control model from Hot Wheels. Mattel has now opened preorders for the RC pickup which will come as either a very small 1:64 scale model or a considerably larger and more detailed 1:10 scale model.

The smaller model costs just $20 and you can still put an order down for one, while the bigger $400 model is already sold out. Both will ship as of December, 2020.

According to the official description,

"Every functioning detail will blow your mind and put you ‘behind the wheel’ of this science fiction-inspired, hobby grade-radio-controlled vehicle that is off-road and rugged terrain capable. So, buckle up and kick it into Chill or Sport mode to go up to 250mph scale speed with its all-wheel drive with proportional steering to grip the tarmac and hug every curve. The Tonneau “vault” cover opens to reveal interior details true to its life-size inspiration.

Gallery: Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck

10 Photos

Of the two, it’s obviously the latter that is more interesting, since it looks like you will be able to drive it off-road (it comes with all-wheel drive). Other features include functioning headlights and taillights, a tonneau cover, telescopic tailgate that folds away, removable body which reveals the chassis and motors, a 9.9v 3300mAh battery, “Chill” and “Sport” modes, as well as a cracked window vinyl sticker.