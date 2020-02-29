Back when Tesla revealed the Cybertruck, there was also a Cyberquad that was ridden onto the all-electric pickup’s bed and then plugged in. Well, it turns out that it wasn’t a bespoke ATV designed by Tesla, but a Yamaha Raptor 700 that had been modified to be fully electric and had been given the cyber makeover.

And this gave Rich Rebuilds an idea (as I’m sure it did for many others) - find a second-hand Raptor 700 and try to recreate the Cyberquad based off it. However, it’s not as easy as it may sound, at least not if you want to match the actual one that was briefly shown at the Cybertruck reveal, because Tesla didn’t release any of its specs for it.

But if you’ve watched Rich’s channel, you probably know he’s not one for backing out of projects, and this one is no exception. He says he thinks the battery cells definitely came from Tesla, but that the company doesn’t currently make a motor suitable to power the Cyberquad (so it needs to be sourced from elsewhere).

In this first video detailing the build, Rich buys a Raptor 700, which he realizes had been crashed once he bring it back home and he starts disassembling it. However, the disassembly process stops just short of pulling the engine out because of a warped swing arm bolt that just wouldn’t come out (possibly as a result of the aforementioned crash).

We’ll definitely be seeing more of this project and since Rich seemed quite impressed when he rode the ATV before stripping it, we’re pretty sure he has incentive to at least get it electrified (before giving it the cyber look).