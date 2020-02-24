The latest video report about the Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany provided by Building Tesla shows that as of Sunday (February 23, 2020), the tree farm was already almost cleared.

Some "islands" that were left require more gentle treatment or relocation of animals, but in general, Tesla should be able to move to another stage soon.

Unfortunately, despite the tree farm being poised to be cut at some point in the future anyway (it's not a natural forest), Tesla was temporarily stopped a few days ago and even after winning in court, security/police were forced to remove some protesters from trees.

As we can see, there are simultaneously controlled detonations of unexploded bombs and work on high-power electrical connections.

Outside, there were two marches - one pro and one against Tesla. The Gigafactory triggers great emotions and promises as it might be the biggest all-electric car manufacturing plant in Europe.

We are eager to see whether the highly-automated German workforce will be able to keep pace with Chinese workers, which built the Gigafactory 3 (the first phase) in under one year.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 at brief: