Maserati MC20 Electric Super Sports Car To Be Unveiled In May 2020

Maserati (part of the FCA) announced that its all-new super sports car will be named MC20 - which is an acronym of Maserati Corse while 20 refers to 2020, "the year which marks the start of a new phase in Maserati’s history".

It's expected that the MC20 will be available in a conventional and an electric version.

The unveiling of this new model, developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, is scheduled for May 2020 in Modena, Italy.

The MC20 will be produced in Modena, at the historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, but first, the company has to complete the production line for "advanced electric powertrain".

"The model will be built at the Modena Plant where modernization works are already in progress on the production line, which will also accommodate its advanced electric powertrain. At the same time, to further complete the production areas at the Viale Ciro Menotti Plant, work has already started on a paint shop, a completely new feature for the facility, which will be equipped with advanced innovative low environmental-impact technologies."

Maserati's new super sports car is "fuelled by passion". The car itself is expected to be fuelled by electrons.