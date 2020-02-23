This recent video of a Tesla Model 3 Performance has nothing to do with Tesla Autopilot or any collision avoidance features. Instead, rather interestingly, the owner credits Tesla's standard built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) feature, in addition to the car's instant acceleration and agile handling.

We're not quite sure exactly how TeslaCam helped this Tesla owner. However, what we do know is that a semi-truck crossed over the line right next to his Tesla Model 3. Due to the car's instant torque, impressive acceleration, and nimble handling, he was able to quickly avoid being hit.

Was he able to see the semi crossing via the dashcam? We don't think this is possible, though maybe he could have seen the situation unfold via the rearview camera. Perhaps he's just saying that he reacted and is able to watch the results after the fact?

Tesla touts its cars' ludicrous acceleration. At times, this can trouble people since we don't really need cars that can accelerate in mere seconds. On public roads, this can sometimes prove unsafe. Moreover, aggressive drivers taking advantage of such power can potentially put themselves and others in harm's way.

With the above said, having a car that will accelerate, brake, and handle well at a moment's notice can surely have its benefits. As always, we love to read your comments. Please scroll down and provide us with your take on this.

Video Description via Ryan B on YouTube: