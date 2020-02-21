On Thursday, the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court gave Tesla a green light to resume site preparation for the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany.

The work was temporarily stopped a few days ago as the court was looking into complaints from environmental activists. Now, the clearing of a tree farm can continue, which should be completed within several days.

"Tesla Inc got approval from a German court on Thursday to continue to cut down forest near the capital Berlin to build its first European car and battery factory, in a defeat for local environmental activists. The court said in a statement it had rejected urgent applications to stop the land being cleared of trees from several environmental groups, adding its ruling was final. It had temporarily halted the tree felling earlier this month."

As a legal roadblock was removed, hopefully, Tesla will be able to smoothly clear the area and prepare everything for building the gigafactory.

Elon Musk already clarified in January that the Gigafactory is designed with sustainability and the environment in mind:

Let's take a look at a few of the latest videos from the site:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 at brief:

to be located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), (near the new airport)

to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y

will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains

expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000

expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)

expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)

Source: Reuters, Bloomberg