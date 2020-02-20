A Tesla Model 3 once “borrowed” electricity from a house without asking. Then a lady decided her BMW i3 was more in need of a charge than a Tesla. These episodes make it seem like electricity is so challenging to have that people have to blow below the belt to get it, like this Nissan Leaf driver that unplugged a Tesla in Dallas, Texas. The goal was to charge his EV instead.

Although the YouTube channel that posted this video is called teslacam, it shows a Sentry Mode video. In fact, more than one, from all the cameras in front of which the action developed.

No legal system in the world may have yet define unplugging a charging cable from an electric vehicle as a statutory offense. Norway may be the first country to create one. While that does not happen, what the video shows is just a reproachable behavior. If you prefer, it is a severe offense against the charging etiquette, but not much more than this.

When we see any troll playing the funny guy by doing that, that is just coherent with the behavior these guys should have, but an EV driver should be more sympathetic towards other ones.

They could quickly put themselves in other EV owner’s shoes to understand they could be in need of that charge. Perhaps they don’t have a plug at home or need to go somewhere farther than usual. If these “unpluggers” have never been in such situations, one day they might. And they should pray not to find anyone like themselves on the way.

