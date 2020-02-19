Popular YouTube influencer and social media guru Bjørn Nyland (Teslabjørn) wonders how a Tesla Model 3 will fare in snowy and icy conditions compared to an all-electric snowmobile that was built to endure the situation.

Snowmobiles are obviously built to deal with snow. Much like electric lawnmowers and snowblowers, all-electric technology is now on the market with the potential to take hold in the near future. However, can it really compete? As some manufacturers make the switch to offering all-electric powertrains, are we ready and will they be tough enough?

In a very unique showcase, huge Tesla fan, EV supporter, and climate-change advocate Bjørn Nyland wonders how an all-electric "performance" snowmobile fares against a Tesla Model 3 in snowy and icy conditions.

Check out the video to see how it all plays out. Then, let us know what you think overall. Do you own an electric snowblower, leaf blower, chopper, or lawnmower? If so, please share the product details and your review in the comment section below.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube: