Our friend Eli Burton (Starman and My Tesla Adventure and Tesla Geeks Show podcast) just published a video proving his Tesla Model S Performance 'Raven' hit an impressive peak Supercharging rate of 181 kW. For comparison, Tesla's previous "V2" Superchargers max out at 150 kW.

Burton was charging at the Tesla factory in Fremont on one of the company's new V3 Superchargers. He started charging with the car at a 5% state of charge. While the charging process started slowly, it picked up speed and eventually exceeded his expectations.

We've heard a lot about the Tesla Model 3 and its potential to charge at 250 kW using the new V3 Supercharging technology, but this is the first we've heard about a new Model S posting such high numbers. If you aren't aware, the Model 3 has the ability to charge faster than Tesla's Model S and Model X, but this test may prove that the automaker is making necessary upgrades to its flagship vehicles in order to change that.

Video Description via My Tesla Adventure on YouTube: