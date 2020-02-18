Tesla is touting its new Roadster model as one of (if not the) quickest production cars ever made, with performance numbers that are almost beyond belief. On paper, it even surpasses pretty much all electric hypercars currently out or planned, and the fact that its expected sale price is many times lower than theirs makes the model even more intriguing.

This video posted by the Cleanerwatt YouTube channel compares the future Tesla Roadster (of which somewhere between 1,000 and 10,000 are planned to be made) with other performance oriented EVs, although these are much smaller series vehicles - the Pininfarina Battista (150 planned for production), the Rimac C_Two (150 planned for production), the Lotus Evija (130 planned for production) and the NIO EP9 (just 16 examples planned).

As a reminder, Tesla claims the Roadster will be capable of hitting sixty from standstill in 1.9 seconds (with the optional thrusters), and its top speed is said to be over 250 mph. The only vehicle on this list that is both quicker and probably faster is the Rimac C_Two, whose claimed sprint time is 1.85 seconds and its top speed is 258 mph.

Even so, the Tesla still has a quicker claimed quarter mile time of 8.9 seconds, beating the Rimac’s 9.1 seconds. We’re still taking Tesla’s performance claims with a grain of salt, though, because ever since the new Roadster was revealed (when it made a really big splash), not much has been said about it.

Finally, with a big 200 kWh battery pack, it will certainly have a longer range than all of the vehicles above. Both the Rimac and the Pininfarina have 120 kWh batteries, while the Lotus Evija draws from a comparatively small 70 kWh pack.