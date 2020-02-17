TaycanForum member Mission4S is officially the first to report taking delivery of the Porsche Taycan in its 4S trim level, which is a less expensive version of the all-electric Porsche, starting at $103,800. However, it's important to reference the following language from Porsche's website:

"The standard Aluminum Roof, Porsche Mobile Charger Plus and Performance Battery (79.2kWh) are not available on vehicles that are currently in production and are estimated to be available on vehicles that begin production in June 2020. All initial production Taycan orders will be equipped with the optional Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glass, Porsche Mobile Charger Connect and Performance Battery Plus (93.4kWh)."

The above language means that until the single-layer 79.2-kWh Performance Battery becomes available, the 4S features the same two-layer 93.4-kWh Performance Battery Plus from the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S.

With the said, the current Taycan 4S carries a starting price of about $114,000. While not cheap by any standards, this is a much better value proposition than the ~$151,000 Taycan Turbo and $185,000 Turbo S. In fact, it's more in line with the Tesla Model S Performance, which starts at $99,990.

Mission4S enjoyed the opportunity of taking delivery of his Taycan 4S at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart. He writes:

"Today I was in Stuttgart and picked up my new Taycan 4S baby directly from where it was born at the Porsche factory. After driving home I can tell to all the other Taycan enthusiasts here in this forum: Expect nothing less than you wildest dreams come true as soon as you drive your own Taycan! Looks like my Mission 4S is accomplished ..."

