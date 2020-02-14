New records, everywhere.. literally.

With changes in emission requirements this year in Europe, we see a huge increase in plug-in electric car sales, as plug-ins are treated as one of the main tools to lower the average emission by manufacturers. Germany is not an exception.

In January, new registrations of passenger plug-in electric cars increased by 138% year-over-year to an all-time high of 16,131, which is a record 6.55% of the total number of car sales. It's outstanding, especially since the overall market shrunk by 7.3%.

By the way of the huge expansion, Germany experiences also another shift - from mostly BEVs (in 2019) to mostly PHEVs (in January):

  • BEVs: 7,492 – up 61% at ≈3.04% market share
  • PHEVs: 8,639 – up 308% at ≈3.51% market share

More from Germany

opel grandland x hybrid4 dealerships germany Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 Reaches Dealerships In Germany
bmw expands production capacity dingolfing BMW Accelerates Expansion Of EV Motor And Battery Module Production
psa group saft two ev battery gigafactories PSA Group And Saft Announce Two EV Battery Gigafactories
volkswagen mobile charging stations wolfsburg Volkswagen Delivered 12 Mobile Charging Stations In Wolfsburg

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – January 2020

The scale of growth is best seen on the charts:

external_image
external_image
external_image

Sales of models/brands

The winner of the month is the next-generation Renault ZOE, which with 1,798 left competitors far behind.

A quick look at the table revealed also 1,120 Volkswagen e-Golf and 868 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, ahead of 726 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and 698 Volkswagen Passat GTE.

Audi e-tron noted 572 registrations, BMW i3 552, while the Tesla Model 3 was at 257 (367 total by Tesla).

Skoda surprised with 437 Škoda CITIGOe iV (almost on par with 463 Volkswagen e-up!) and 425 Škoda Superb iV registrations.

In general, we can easily notice that most of the brands unleashed plug-in sales to gain as good of an emission result as possible this year.

Official stats:

external_image

Source: KBA