New records, everywhere.. literally.
With changes in emission requirements this year in Europe, we see a huge increase in plug-in electric car sales, as plug-ins are treated as one of the main tools to lower the average emission by manufacturers. Germany is not an exception.
In January, new registrations of passenger plug-in electric cars increased by 138% year-over-year to an all-time high of 16,131, which is a record 6.55% of the total number of car sales. It's outstanding, especially since the overall market shrunk by 7.3%.
By the way of the huge expansion, Germany experiences also another shift - from mostly BEVs (in 2019) to mostly PHEVs (in January):
- BEVs: 7,492 – up 61% at ≈3.04% market share
- PHEVs: 8,639 – up 308% at ≈3.51% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – January 2020
The scale of growth is best seen on the charts:
Sales of models/brands
The winner of the month is the next-generation Renault ZOE, which with 1,798 left competitors far behind.
A quick look at the table revealed also 1,120 Volkswagen e-Golf and 868 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, ahead of 726 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and 698 Volkswagen Passat GTE.
Audi e-tron noted 572 registrations, BMW i3 552, while the Tesla Model 3 was at 257 (367 total by Tesla).
Skoda surprised with 437 Škoda CITIGOe iV (almost on par with 463 Volkswagen e-up!) and 425 Škoda Superb iV registrations.
In general, we can easily notice that most of the brands unleashed plug-in sales to gain as good of an emission result as possible this year.
Official stats:
Source: KBA