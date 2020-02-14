Hyundai wants to preview its future design language with a design study set to be revealed at the 2020 Geneva motor show. It’s a sleek, coupe-like all-electric sports sedan concept that looks quite attractive in the teasers posed so far by the Korean automaker.

According to SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center,

“Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time. Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

Some unique design characteristics of this concept include a boat-tail rear end, popular in the 1930s, but seldom seen on cars since, as well as what Hyundai calls “pixel lamp taillights.”

Now aside from announcing it foretells what future Hyundais will look like, one of this concept’s other aims is “establishing itself as a design icon for Hyundai’s EV lineup.” To me that sounds like a suggestion that there will be a production model previewed by the Prophecy concept - it’s indirect, but it clearly alludes to a possible production plan.

Making an all-electric sedan would make a lot of sense since there is an increasing number of such cars on the market, usually at quite high price points. And since Hyundai has been on the upswing for the last few years, making better and more compelling cars than ever (even genuinely good premium ones under its Genesis brand), launching an all-electric challenger in the sedan segment doesn’t sound far-fetched.