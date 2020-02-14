Stylish sports sedan study draws from “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy

Hyundai wants to preview its future design language with a design study set to be revealed at the 2020 Geneva motor show. It’s a sleek, coupe-like all-electric sports sedan concept that looks quite attractive in the teasers posed so far by the Korean automaker.

According to SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center,

“Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time. Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

Some unique design characteristics of this concept include a boat-tail rear end, popular in the 1930s, but seldom seen on cars since, as well as what Hyundai calls “pixel lamp taillights.”

See also

hyundai 45 prototype spy photos Hyundai 45 Concept To Enter Production: Spy Shots Of Prototype
hyundai co develop ev platform canoo Hyundai Motor Group To Co-Develop EV Platform With Canoo
hyundai kona electric demand production Hyundai Takes Action To Cut Kona Electric Wait Times
hyundai electrification plan 2025 Hyundai Motor Group To Launch 23 Pure Electric Cars By 2025

Now aside from announcing it foretells what future Hyundais will look like, one of this concept’s other aims is “establishing itself as a design icon for Hyundai’s EV lineup.” To me that sounds like a suggestion that there will be a production model previewed by the Prophecy concept - it’s indirect, but it clearly alludes to a possible production plan.

Gallery: 2020 Hyundai Porphecy Concept

2020 Hyundai Porphecy Concept
4 Photos
2020 Hyundai Porphecy Concept 2020 Hyundai Porphecy Concept 2020 Hyundai Porphecy Concept 2020 Hyundai Porphecy Concept

Making an all-electric sedan would make a lot of sense since there is an increasing number of such cars on the market, usually at quite high price points. And since Hyundai has been on the upswing for the last few years, making better and more compelling cars than ever (even genuinely good premium ones under its Genesis brand), launching an all-electric challenger in the sedan segment doesn’t sound far-fetched.

 