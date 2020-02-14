According to a recent share on Twitter via JPR007, reports show that Tesla manufactured an impressive 2,625 Model 3 sedans in January alone.

Keep in mind, Tesla just started production and deliveries of its China-produced Model 3s toward the end of 2019. In addition, it had to pause its efforts due to the Chinese New Year, and recent coronavirus concerns caused delays in February, so we'll have to wait and see how Q1 2020 plays out. Nonetheless, based on the chart shown in the tweet below, Tesla is already in the top five for EV production in China in January.

If the following information is proven true, Tesla seems to be on track with the production of some 1,000 China-made Model 3 vehicles per week. Reportedly, the automaker's Gigafactory 3 production lines are not yet at full output capacity, so we can hope for better results moving forward. In fact, Tesla already points to an extrapolated production rate of some 3,000 cars per week going forward.

After a brief shutdown from February 5th through the 10th, Gigfactory 3 is back in action, though we're not quite sure at what level production is moving. Despite very recently coming back online, Tesla is still dealing with the same situation as many other companies in China related to the virus outbreak. Just because production may be back online and deliveries may restart, that doesn't mean all employees are back to work and everything is up to speed as of yet.

At any rate, Tesla has set an initial goal of producing some 150,000 vehicles annually at the Shanghai-based Gigafactory 3.

As we learn more, we'll work to update this post. Please provide your insight in the comment section below.